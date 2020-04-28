Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zumiez by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Zumiez by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 381,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,859. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $484.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.