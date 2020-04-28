Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Re/Max at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Re/Max by 2,269.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Re/Max stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 131,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,968. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Re/Max news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMAX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

