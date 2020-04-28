Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of US Concrete as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USCR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $263,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and sold 750 shares worth $15,865. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USCR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 404,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $279.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.55. US Concrete Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

