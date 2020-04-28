Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 123,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 422,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.65. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

