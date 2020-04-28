Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 107,368 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Sykes Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SYKE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 243,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

