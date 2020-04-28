Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 143,251 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 1.3% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 407,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

