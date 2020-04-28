Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 143,251 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 1.3% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 407,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $89.22.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
