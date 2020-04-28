Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.