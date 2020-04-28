Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes $5.71 Million Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 502,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. Waddell & Reed Financial makes up 0.9% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Waddell & Reed Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

WDR stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $13.05. 1,974,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.39. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

