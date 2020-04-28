Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

MGRC traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

