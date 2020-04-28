Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NFG stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 599,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,952. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

