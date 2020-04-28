Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

