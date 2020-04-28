Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,538. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

