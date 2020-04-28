Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $45,275,000. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $7,282,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $57,648,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 332,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $30.00.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $870.94 million during the quarter. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. TheStreet raised Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

