Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mattel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Mattel by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 4,819,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.