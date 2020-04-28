Maverick Chain Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $225,037.74 and $2,385.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.02508667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00210909 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00047132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

