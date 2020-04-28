Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 15.5%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares were up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.63, approximately 1,420,104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,880,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $605.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.