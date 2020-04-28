MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lowered by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $156.87. 492,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.43. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

