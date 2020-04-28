Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

