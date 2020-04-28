MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (MOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 8th

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a 52-week low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of A$2.10 ($1.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.07.

