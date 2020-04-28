Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Trading Up 15.2%

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s share price traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.43, 174,306 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 122,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

