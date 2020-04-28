Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.8-215.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.93 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 391,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,692. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

