Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Lowered to $25.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. 313,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,486. The company has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

