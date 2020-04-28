Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.42.

MSFT traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.81. 34,214,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,633,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average is $158.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,304.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

