Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Midland States Bancorp worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSBI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MSBI. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,637. The company has a market capitalization of $356.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.