Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 727 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,951,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $2,693,152.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,039 shares of company stock valued at $44,879,577 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

