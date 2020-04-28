Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,833 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

