Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after buying an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,289. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average is $184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

