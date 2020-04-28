Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,720. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

