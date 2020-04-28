Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,830,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

