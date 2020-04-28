Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

