Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.80. 1,626,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.