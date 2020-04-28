Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 466,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

