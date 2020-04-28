Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.51. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

