Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,374 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,899,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

