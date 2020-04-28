Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. 8,233,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.