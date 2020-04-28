Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.