Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

