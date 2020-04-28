Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.50. 2,375,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

