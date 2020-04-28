Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,443. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

