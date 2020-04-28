Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 251,977 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,977 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,400. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.