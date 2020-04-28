Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.50. 589,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.57. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

