Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.26. 1,191,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.90. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

