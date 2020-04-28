Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.90.

ADP traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $142.22. 1,779,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,736. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

