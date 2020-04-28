Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after purchasing an additional 215,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 966,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

