Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,948. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

