Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$29.87 million for the quarter.

