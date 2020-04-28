MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $97.75. 500,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,644. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

