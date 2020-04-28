Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lowered by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.48. 7,441,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

