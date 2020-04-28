Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

