Morgan Stanley Boosts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $165.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.25.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.48. 2,390,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after acquiring an additional 514,705 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,960,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

